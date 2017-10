Kristen Campolattaro has been named vice president of brand marketing and customer insights at Eloquii, the contemporary fast-fashion retailer for women sizes 14 to 28. It is a new post.Most recently she was vice president of brand strategy and consumer marketing for NBC Universal’s Sprout and Universal Kids networks. She began her career at Goldman Sachs in the investment banking division.“Kristen will oversee brand marketing as well as launch the company’s customer insights efforts,” said Mariah Chase, chief executive officer of Eloquii. “She will play an essential role in helping us both qualitatively and quantitatively understand our customer more deeply — her needs, wants and preferences.”Eloquii, which is based in New York and Columbus, Ohio, is a privately held company. The brand is sold at its Washington, D.C.; Pentagon City store; The Shops at North Bridge in Chicago; Easton Town Center in Columbus, and through eloquii.com. She will be based in New York in the Long Island City office.