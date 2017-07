Unwavering. That best describes Elyse Walker’s modus operandi.

The luxury specialty retailer, who opened her first L.A. store some 18 years ago in the Pacific Palisades after moving West from New York, has rolled with the times without compromising her brand for the sake of growing the business. She’s been careful with growth, only branching out last year into her 12,000-square-foot second store at the well-manicured Lido Marina Village enclave in Newport Beach. She’s also addressed the Internet age with a deal struck five years ago with the founders of Millennial e-commerce firm Revolve to launch the luxury e-commerce site Forward by Elyse Walker. She’s not shy on social media and encourages a team of stylists at her boutiques to also respond as adeptly on Instagram to customers.