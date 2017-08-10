Shoppers can add predictions to their lists while perusing through Selfridges, thanks to the Psychic Sisters, who count Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner among their elite clientele. Located next to the Nespresso boutique on the lower ground level, Psychic Sisters owner Jayne Wallace has offered clairvoyant guidance alongside her “sisters” for 10 years. Services include tarot card reading, clairvoyance, astrology, crystals, palmistry and healing treatments. They have advised on topics including love, career and life choices.

Wallace said that there is a six-week wait list for the popular service. “We do tarot card readings,” said Wallace. “We can link into energy site, do crystal readings, so kind of choose different crystals and link in that way. We do clairvoyance, which is linking into lovers that we’ve lost or passed over. We also do different forms of healing like hypnotherapy, reiki, crystal healing. We do many different services so it’s all about the client. The clients love healing but then they also love the readings.”