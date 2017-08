Timberland is bringing experiential retail to the King of Prussia mall. The VF Corp.-owned outdoors brand on Wednesday converted its store in the Pennsylvania shopping center to a new concept: the Timberland Tree Lab.

The store will be completely revamped every four to six weeks and will focus on storytelling and providing unique experiences rather than simply stacking up product for sale. The first iteration of the Tree Lab is being called Streetology and is intended to shine a light on Timberland’s new FlyRoam footwear collection that features an AeroCore energy system, as well as several new styles featuring SensorFlex comfort technology.