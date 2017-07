Rida Khan might have taken a page out of Warby Parker’s playbook, but she’s vying to write the next chapter for the eyewear segment. Khan’s endeavor, EyeDesired, a subscription service specializing in prescription eyewear and sunglasses, aims to build on Millennials’ familiarity with brands such as Warby Parker, while contributing to the disruption of the category's traditional infrastructure.

Offering frames for men and women, EyeDesired extends a recurring monthly delivery. Members are able to freely swap out pairs for alternatives from brands such as Tom Ford, Balmain and Versace. Entry subscriptions are available for a monthly $45 fee. Once selecting a pair, subscribers are able to purchase frames for up to 80 percent of retail price. Here, Khan discusses democratizing the eyewear category, reaching Millennials and other insights into the market.