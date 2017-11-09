By  on November 9, 2017
spring Alessandra SorcinelliAlessandra Sorcinelli out and about, Milan, Italy - 22 Feb 2017Alessandra Sorcinelli shopping center Alessandra Sorcinelli, one of the "Olgettina" involved years ago in the Berlusconi-Ruby scandal, arrives downtown for shopping. Here you can walk on via della Spiga with provocative clothing and new blonde hairdo.

Shoppers come in a range of behaviors and attitudes.

Carriero/IPA/REX/Shutterstock

A new study from Facebook IQ, the social media giant’s research and marketing insights unit, drills in on shopping behavior in the specialty retail sector.

The report is the first of a three-part series examining online shoppers, titled “From Browsing to Buying.” The series uses Facebook pixel, an analytics tool that measures the effectiveness of ads and resulting behaviors or actions.

To access this article, click here to subscribe or to log in.

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers

load comments
blog comments powered by Disqus