Steve Davis, who resigned as chief executive officer of Rue La La in May, has joined Fanatics International as president.In his new position, Davis will be responsible for growing the company's international division. He will also begin building a manufacturing and distribution infrastructure for the company worldwide that is similar to the e-commerce platform it has in place in North America. Fanatics is the leading retailer of officially licensed sports merchandise.The president's position was formerly held by Andy Anson, who left the company in March, but the role has been expanded to focus on global expansion.

“Steve brings a broad range of commerce and brand-building expertise to Fanatics with a deep understanding of the global retail landscape," said Doug Mack, the company's chief executive officer. "His leadership will significantly advance our global footprint and expand the multichannel, merchandising and manufacturing capabilities that we provide to all our partners worldwide. We aim to become the number-one fan brand in the world and Steve will play a key part in ensuring we make that happen.”

In 2016, Fanatics made a significant investment to grow its international reach by acquiring U.K.-based online retailer Kitbag, an official partner of top soccer clubs, including Manchester United, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, and Borussia Dortmund, among others. More recently it acquired Majestic, the licensed sportswear company, also adding to its global distribution and manufacturing ability.