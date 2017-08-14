Farah Merhi, influencer, home decor expert, wife and mother of three, has added designer to her list of credentials. She'll launch her first home collection on QVC at 2 p.m. on Sept. 22.

The collection, which like her Instagram page is called Inspire Me! Home Decor, includes bedding, throws, rugs, oil diffusers, mirrors, a mirrored tray, flameless candles and storage ottomans, priced from $40 to $350. “Designing the line has been a fantastic experience and has given me the opportunity to create a range of products that truly reflect my style and personality," Merhi said.