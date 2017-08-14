By  on August 14, 2017
Farah Merhi, influencer, home decor expert, wife and mother of three, has added designer to her list of credentials. She'll launch her first home collection on QVC at 2 p.m. on Sept. 22.

The collection, which like her Instagram page is called Inspire Me! Home Decor, includes bedding, throws, rugs, oil diffusers, mirrors, a mirrored tray, flameless candles and storage ottomans, priced from $40 to $350. “Designing the line has been a fantastic experience and has given me the opportunity to create a range of products that truly reflect my style and personality," Merhi said.

