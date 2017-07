TOKYO — Fast Retailing said Thursday that its nine-month net profit soared 69.1 percent compared with the same prior-year period. In addition to higher sales, the increase was largely the result of a foreign exchange gain of 13.3 billion yen, or $120.8 million.

Uniqlo's parent company said its net profit for the nine months ended May 31 totaled 120.1 billion yen, or $1.09 billion. Operating profit grew 23.9 percent to 180.6 billion yen, or $1.64 billion.