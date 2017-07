MAKING CONCESSIONS: In an effort to broaden its digital offering, Feelunique said Friday it plans to add its first concession to its web site in September.

"Through the concessions platform, Feelunique’s customers will have access to an even greater choice of brands and products than they already have," said Joel Palix, chief executive officer of Feelunique. "It will allow Feelunique to expand its portfolio of brands, add a further channel to our offering and provide brands with access to our highly sought-after customer base."