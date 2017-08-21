LONDON — Feelunique.com is continuing its growth trajectory, reporting that annual revenues have exceeded 100 million pounds this financial year and the company is tracking 50 percent year-over-year growth.In the financial year ending March 31, the U.K.-based beauty e-tailer grew 27 percent year-over-year and reached 80 million pounds in sales. The months of November and December 2016 were the company's most profitable to date — it sold 1.4 million products, a 32 percent increase compared to corresponding months in the previous year. Average order values were also said to improve by 20 percent to 52 pounds.Feelunique, which now has dedicated web sites in the U.K., France, Germany, Norway, China and the U.S., said that the large variety of its product offer is one of the key factors driving its growth in online sales. It currently stocks over 28,000 products from brands such as Tom Ford, Charlotte Tilbury, Chanel, Dior and Dermalogica, among others.Expansion to new markets also accounts for the spike in sales. Following the launch of a dedicated Chinese web site, the region now makes up 1o percent of total revenues as compared with 2 percent last year. The retailer's expansion to France with a French language web site and the acquisition of French online beauty community The Beautyst contributed to growing its social following on Instagram from 525,000 followers to more than 1.2 million.Another major appeal Feelunique presents for beauty brands is access to Millennials, with up to 65 percent of its customers being under 35. As of September, it will offer brands the opportunity to have their own concessions on the web site and fulfill their own orders."The beauty market is experiencing a significant consumer shift to online purchasing. Through Feelunique's unrivaled product offering, coupled with our use of technology, we are changing the way consumers experience buying beauty online and this is being reflected in our annualized sales which now exceed 100 million pounds," said Joël Palix, chief executive officer of Feelunique. "Looking ahead, we will seek to further consolidate our leading position in Europe's key beauty markets as well as to grow our market share in Asia where we are working to enhance our operations to take advantage of the significant market opportunity."