MILAN — Fendi is boosting its presence in the U.S., opening a new store in New York’s SoHo district and its first units in San Francisco and Dallas.

“There is such growth potential in the U.S. for the brand,” said chairman and chief executive officer Pietro Beccari. “Fendi has matured and it needs to be expressed on bigger surfaces. There is a more expansive and complete assortment that now also includes a wider selection of men’s wear and these new venues allow us to present our product offer in a pleasant environment.”