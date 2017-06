Fendi has opened a 1,500-square-foot store at Iguatemi, the oldest Brazilian luxury shopping center in São Paulo. The Roman fashion house has a prime location, near an undulating ceiling window treatment and across from Cartier and Bottega Veneta.

The store will offer the full breadth of Fendi products, including men’s and women’s ready-to-wear, fur, handbags, shoes, accessories and collections designed by Karl Lagerfeld and Silvia Venturini Fendi.