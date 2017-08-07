At an Italian restaurant in Manhattan's Flatiron district, Danielle DiFerdinando, the young designer behind the Danielle Nicole handbag collection, was spotted in a chic bohemian-style Zara blazer with three-quarter-length sleeves [Isabel Marant-inspired] smartly outfitted with J Brand jeans, Prada pumps and a James Pierce T-shirt.

"I like to invest in pieces that will never go out of style like a great pair of jeans or a little black dress — classic pieces — and I always invest in good designer shoes," DiFerdinando said.