By  on August 7, 2017

At an Italian restaurant in Manhattan's Flatiron district, Danielle DiFerdinando, the young designer behind the Danielle Nicole handbag collection, was spotted in a chic bohemian-style Zara blazer with three-quarter-length sleeves [Isabel Marant-inspired] smartly outfitted with J Brand jeans, Prada pumps and a James Pierce T-shirt.

"I like to invest in pieces that will never go out of style like a great pair of jeans or a little black dress — classic pieces — and I always invest in good designer shoes," DiFerdinando said.

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers

load comments
blog comments powered by Disqus