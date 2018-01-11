The role of pricing and product differentiation to disrupt the retail market will be the theme of a panel discussion presented by First Insight Inc. to held Tuesday at the National Retail Federation’s Big Show, which is at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York.

The session, which runs from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. inside the Expo Hall, Big Ideas Room 4, Level 3, will be led by First Insight chief executive officer Greg Petro and include: Dana Telsey, ceo and chief research officer of Telsey Advisory Group; Diane Ellis, president of Chico’s FAS; and Les Berglass, founder of Berglass + Associates.

Petro said that retailers are “being faced with new and growing disruptions every day, from emerging technologies to growing gaps in generational spending habits, to continued declines in store traffic. This panel discussion will explore how effective pricing and differentiation can help retailers survive and thrive in the age of retail disruption.”

The title of the session is “Retail Disruption: The Science of Pricing and Competitive Differentiation.” Vendors and retailers can visit a special First Insight page to receive a free Expo Hall Pass as well as to reserve a seat at the session.

Earlier this month, First Insight rolled out a new pricing solution called ElastiCast, which is designed to “enable retailers to forecast price elasticity,” the company said adding that it “helps users to see distribution of demand, before they go to market, so they can set prices more intelligently and increase margins.”

Regarding 2017, First Insight added to its client base: BJ’s Wholesale Club; Vineyard Vines; Chico’s FAS; S. Oliver Group; Lilly Pulitzer; Desigual; Randa Accessories; Pier 1 Imports, and HSN, among others.

“The retail industry continues to be challenged by a constant onslaught of new innovations, technologies and disruptors shaping how consumers view retail,” Petro noted. “Now more than ever, it is critical that retailers understand consumers’ expectations for pricing and product, which requires knowing the market.”

