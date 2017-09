Orchard Mile has added another brand and it's something unexpected.Claire Distenfeld’s Fivestory, the Upper East Side town house boutique that sells designer ready-to-wear, accessories, jewelry and home décor, bows on the Orchard Mile web site today."It's a full-on partnership," said Jennie Baik, chief executive officer of Orchard Mile, the two-year-old online marketplace for designer and contemporary lines. "Claire is a pacesetter. She has such a strong singular vision. She places customer service first and provides an incredible shopping experience that feels very personal."On the Orchard Mile web site, "We are not just showing the product. We are showing Fivestory as a brand — a modern, luxury brand — basically, the full collection. The customer base aligns perfectly with Orchard Mile."Baik said the partnership with Fivestory is structured similarly to how Orchard Mile partners with other brands, describing it as a revenue-sharing model. "Orders come through Orchard Mile and we pass the order to Fivestory using our technology," Baik said. "They have given us beautiful photography of the store. On our web site, it feels like you are walking through Fivestory."Distenfeld's editorials on fashion shows, trends and her favorite cities will be featured on Orchard Mile and she will be providing exclusive content."Claire is cutting-edge," Baik said. "We love the kind of brands that she picks. Sometimes they're under the radar and not carried by every single large retailer in the world." Baik acknowledged she's discovered brands at Fivestory that she's never heard of before.Baik said there won't be duplication of product on Orchard Mile, as a result of the partnership. "That would be a bad customer experience."Distenfeld, a native New Yorker, is passionate about travel and collecting fine objects. Working with her father Fred, and interior designer Ryan Korban, in 2012, she created the Fivestory space at 18 East 69th Street to embody an "Old World elegance and modern innovation.""Our brick-and-mortar location has always had our customer at the center of everything we do," said Distenfeld. "That being said, we realized that our customer was an omnichannel shopper and thus we would have to be an omnichannel company. So our partnership with Orchard Mile seemed very synergistic."