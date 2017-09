In a sign that Florida is regaining a semblance of normalcy in the wake of Hurricane Irma, curfews on Tuesday were lifted in Miami-Dade County.Irma's negative impacts on retail were estimated by Planalytics to be $2.8 billion. Hurricane Irma's impact on the economy is still being calculated.Hurricane Harvey's impact continues to grow, according to Ball State University economist Michael Hicks, who estimated Harvey's impact to the economy at $198 billion, with homes and businesses still under water.Following widespread outages from Irma, with about 6.6 million homes losing power due to sustained winds of up to 130 miles per hour, and storm surges of up to 20 feet in parts of the state, Miami on Tuesday was cleaning up, assessing the damage and getting ready to open for business.

Swire Properties Inc. president Kieran Bowers said Brickell City Centre didn't suffer any structural damage and maintained electricity throughout the hurricane.

"Select Brickell City Centre stores will open on Wednesday," he said. "The longer we remain closed, the longer our suppliers, retail assistants and hourly staff are prevented from the opportunity to work."