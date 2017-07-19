With consumer spending on apparel increasing online, Internet giant Amazon muscling its way into the fashion arena, and unmotivated Millennials and Baby Boomers moving fashion lower on their list of priorities, it would seem to be an inauspicious time to open a new flagship.

Not for Elizabeth Solomeina and Daniel Silverstain. The two are unveiling today a two-level, 7,000-square-foot Flying Solo unit at 434 West Broadway in New York's SoHo. The space, which is more than three times as large as the original Flying Solo on Mulberry Street in NoLIta, was previously leased by Just Cavalli, which left behind some remnants of its occupancy, including glass stairs embedded with the brand's signature animal print and a wall of diamond-shaped video screens that flash Just Cavalli patterns.