Aday, a tight online collection of multipurpose apparel made from technical fabrics, is embarking on a seven-city pop-up tour to introduce the brand to new customers while using the performance of the temporary shops to gauge the viability of permanent stores.

A pop-up at 268 Elizabeth Street bows Tuesday and will operate for four months. “In New York, we already have demand,” said Nina Faulhaber, Aday’s cofounder. “It’s very likely that we’ll open a permanent store in NoLIta. We also like Williamsburg, Brooklyn and the Upper East Side. We think we’ll open five stores within the next year.”