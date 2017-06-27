Aday, a tight online collection of multipurpose apparel made from technical fabrics, is embarking on a seven-city pop-up tour to introduce the brand to new customers while using the performance of the temporary shops to gauge the viability of permanent stores.
A pop-up at 268 Elizabeth Street bows Tuesday and will operate for four months. “In New York, we already have demand,” said Nina Faulhaber, Aday’s cofounder. “It’s very likely that we’ll open a permanent store in NoLIta. We also like Williamsburg, Brooklyn and the Upper East Side. We think we’ll open five stores within the next year.”
"I think that all anyone really wants in life is to have people understand us for who we actually are, despite everything," says Ruth Negga. The actress talks "Preachers" season 2 and more on WWD.com. #wwdeye (📷: Dan Doperalski)
"That's something that resonates with me too because I'm so locked into a number. If I go over that number it completely ruins my day so it's nice to get detached from the number on the scale." - Chelsea Handler on Kelly LeVeque's book "Body Love." #wwdeye (📷: John Salangsang)