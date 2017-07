Forty Five Ten, the Dallas-based specialty store, is expanding farther West. The retailer, known for its high-end mix of fashion and accessories for women and men, home and apothecary, will open in Napa County, Calif., on July 28.

The 865-square-foot boutique will be located on Yountville’s Washington Street, near such restaurants as chef Thomas Keller’s The French Laundry and Bouchon. This is the fifth store for the brand, and the first outside Texas.