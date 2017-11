The Frye Co. will open a 2,000-square-foot store at 144 Fifth Avenue in the Flatiron District, its second Manhattan unit.The 154-year-old brand has boosted its profile since Authentic Brands Group in April acquired a 51 percent stake from Global Brands Group Holding Ltd. for a reported $100 million. Both companies agreed to increase Frye's global presence with new freestanding stores and in-store shops, including three units that bowed in July.Frye's owners also said they'll grow the brand beyond its core boots category into sportswear, handbags and possibly even furniture — leather, naturally.

The Flatiron store is intended to highlight craftsmanship, which the company said is at the heart of brand. Raw elements such as concrete brush up against polished brass. Other elements are compared and contrasted, including Frye’s signature leather and metal harness rings, which create a show-stopping chandelier made from 10,000 harness rings hung on 2,500 leather straps.

Distressed plaster walls reveal the original brick and feature patterned tapestries and sleek, inconspicuous shelving constructed of metal rods, lending the space clean, elegant lines.