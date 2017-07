Fung Global Retail & Technology's latest read on U.S. retailing has 2017 on track to see about 9,452 store closings, which compares to 6,164 units shuttered in 2008 amid the so-called Great Recession. This represents a 53 percent increase in closures and comes despite a large number of store openings from retailers such as Dollar General, Dollar Tree and Aldi.

Managing director Deborah Weinswig said in her report that year-over-year store closings are up more than 160 percent. The projection for total closings this year represents a year-over-year increase of more than 360 percent.