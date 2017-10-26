Food, fashion, travel and lifestyle. It’s the kind of stuff bloggers’ businesses are built upon.It’s with a continued focus on those four pillars that Galeries Lafayette looks to deepen its relationships with influencers and on Wednesday evening the retailer held a chic cocktail event on the penthouse floor of a Sunset Boulevard high-rise to do just that. On Friday the company’s executives are to host a similar event at the breakfast hour in New York. The pair of events marks the first efforts of their kind in the U.S. for the Parisian retailer, done in conjunction with the cabaret and burlesque show Lido de Paris.“The partnership with Galeries Lafayette is very important because Galeries Lafayette is very famous in Paris for the French Parisian style and the Lido de Paris is a cabaret on the Champs-Élysées very well-known for luxury and very glamorous,” said Lido general director Hervé Duperret. “This is the first time we have a real partnership, but we will do more because we have so many points in common to present two products, the cabaret and the department store.”The link between the two firms — representing fashion and entertainment — made a good story to tell to a U.S. audience.“American customers represent one of our top clientele in Paris,” said Galeries Lafayette international sales manager for the American markets Azbileg Tsamba-Incerto. “We’ve been promoting via B2B in terms of leisure and corporate travel. Now, because of the development of influencers in communications, we are developing partnerships with bloggers specifically based in America.”There’s plenty more to the retailer’s strategy.As influencers were whisked indoors from the balcony, they could view videos showcasing the flagship Galeries Lafayette Haussmann and the launch of its holiday festivities, which begin to roll out Nov. 8.The holiday campaign, called “Spectacular Spectacular,” draws inspiration from a carnival with window displays reminiscent of fairs from the early 1900s in Paris, a preview in January of the movie “The Greatest Showman” starring Hugh Jackman as Phineas Taylor Barnum, an art exhibition titled “A Moveable Feast” beginning in December and a raft of fashion collaborations.On the fashion front is a collaboration with Macon & Lesquoy on embroidered patches. There are also special-edition or spring previews of bags from roughly 60 designers, including a Gucci embroidered handbag of which there are only 25 available, a Moynat bag adorned with leather charms, a Burberry leather and python handbag and a studded leather shoulder bag from Vanessa Bruno.The holiday campaign follows a number of efforts made to boost the service offering in-store. In January, Galeries Lafayette Haussmann extended its operating hours to include Sundays. In March the company began offering customers from outside the European Union a refund of the 12 percent value-added tax.“The idea is to inform about our privilege services dedicated to American customers and give them [an] opportunity to enjoy the shopping experience,” Incerto said.The retailer has also made it easier to book seats to its fashion show held each Friday by going online to make the reservation. Historical tours of the building previously offered to large groups are available on an individual basis and can also be booked online.Additional activities are forthcoming, Incerto said, including a chef atelier that would include tasting sessions.“You combine all these kind of experiences and it’s not only just a place to go and buy,” she said. “It’s about the experience, activities, animations and services.”For More West Coast Coverage in WWD:Columbia Sportswear Taps Opening Ceremony for CollaborationNasty Gal London Pop-up to Test Overseas RetailNike Air Force 1 Celebrates 35 With Virgil Abloh, Don C