HONG KONG — The upscale department store operator Galeries Lafayette will open its second China store in Shanghai's L Mall.

The location will be on the east side of the river in Pudong and is approximately 23,100 square meters, according to a statement from I.T Ltd., who is the joint venture partner for Galeries Lafayette in China. The store is due to open in the second half of the financial year ending Feb. 28, 2019.