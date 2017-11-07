Loop Commerce helped retailers offer better gifting options with digital GiftNow cards. Now, it's merging digital and physical with real cards for Gap's Athleta.
The line between physical and digital retail are blurring more than ever. The latest testament to this: Gap’s Athleta brand and Loop Commerce are working together to bring the online GiftNow experience to in-store holiday shoppers, courtesy of a physical card.The digital version allows online shoppers to buy and send any online product, but with the flexibility for recipients to customize or exchange the purchase before it goes out for delivery. Starting Tuesday, brick-and-mortar patrons interested in giving Athleta gifts can offer the same features to friends and family with tangible GiftNow cards for the Gap activewear brand.Athleta will stock the physical cards in select locations across the country, and those stores will also feature GiftNow kiosks, so customers have the option to e-mail digital versions on the spot. Web shoppers can also pick up GiftNow on Athleta.com and BananaRepublic.com."We believe this new personalized gifting service will provide our customers an easy way to do their holiday shopping both online and in-store,” said Noam Paransky, Gap Inc.’s senior vice president of digital.At various times, the company has called this model a gifting “platform,” “g-commerce,” or an “omnichannel experience.” Ultimately, it amounts to treating customers with consistency and excellent service wherever they are — whether that’s in the aisles or in product web pages.“While online commerce is massive and growing, the majority of the g-commerce opportunity still lies in physical stores, which don’t always have in stock what gift-givers want to give, or where consumers are hesitant to purchase the wrong item as a gift,” said Loop Commerce chief executive officer and cofounder Roy Erez. “By inventing the GiftNow Card, we’re providing a seamless alternative to shoppers who want to gift a specific item, which they consider to be more thoughtful than giving a gift card, and we’re helping store associates close more sales.”For more on Gap from WWD, see:Old Navy in Ascent at Art Peck’s GapArt Peck’s Plan for Gap Inc. Focuses on Old Navy, AthletaGap Inc. CEO Cites Progress Across PortfolioGap Boosted by Old Navy, Athleta
@ralphlauren’s portrait is getting a home inside the @smithsonian National Portrait Gallery as part of its “Recent Acquisitions” exhibit. The show, which includes figures who have made lasting contributions to the fields of medicine, music, art, literature and social justice, are represented through various mediums. Lauren’s portrait is a choreographic print shot by photographer Mark Seliger in 2002 and is included as he enters the 50th anniversary of his company. See the exhibit on display from November 17 to December 4. #wwdfashion (📷: Mark Seliger)
Claridge’s, the iconic five-star hotel in London, has long been an arbiter of restrained British opulence and has held firm to a tradition of feeding royalty and commoners alike. The hotel’s executive chef Martyn Nail and author Meredith Erickson released a cookbook that showcases the famed kitchen’s fare like their signature scones –– which they sell more than 150,000 of in one year. Get the full recipe on WWD.com. #wwdeye
To create her iconic style, Jackie Kennedy often worked directly with designer Oleg Cassini on her wardrobe as First Lady of the United States. Tomorrow, a selection of sketches done for Jackie by artist Irwin Karabell for Cassini will be put up for auction at Dolye’s in New York. The rare archive includes original drawings, fabric swatches and handwritten design notes from Jackie. See more of the sketches on WWD.com. #wwdeye #wwdnews
@swellbottle, launched in 2010 by Sarah Krauss, has one mission: to rid the world of plastic water bottles. The ubiquitous S’well bottle was born when Krauss found a need in the market for a bottle that was both stylish and utilitarian. Now 7 years old, S’well is collaborating with @libertylondon. Six water bottle designs will feature Liberty London Fabric prints in mixtures of florals and paisleys. Here, a look at the fall 2017 collaboration, which launches on November 21. Tag a S’well fan!
For spring 2018, designers fused delicate, translucent fabrics and workwear-inspired elements together to make unexpected yet powerful collections. (📷: @alfredo_piola; Styled by @mayteallende) #wwdfashion
@leahmob, who champions the cause of women’s streetwear through her @marriedtothemobny label, has said “I do” to a collaboration with @kswiss headlined by pink camo. “I chose pink camo to represent my own little personal and professional battle in dealing with the politics and patriarchy of streetwear,” said McSweeney. The limited-edition capsule made its debut at ComplexCon in Long Beach, California today. #wwdfashion
@sarahjessicaparker is setting up shop on Fifth Avenue. Her SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker brand will open a New York pop-up shop for the holiday season, where shoppers can find shoes, little black dresses and handbags. Open from November 24 through December 3, the shop will be located at 640 Fifth Avenue. Tag a SJP fan 👯♂️ #wwdfashion
Last night, @negin_mirsalehi won influencer of the year at the #Revolveawards, an event that bands influencers together to celebrate them. “[Revolve] are the first ones [to] understand influencers,” she said during her acceptance speech. Other winners included @elizabethsulcer as stylist of the year, @forloveandlemons as brand of the year and @nicolerichie as icon of the year. #wwdfashion
A new exhibit, “Jil Sander: Present Tense,” which opens today in Frankfurt, spans all aspects of @jilsander’s design vision: from fashion and accessories, beauty and fragrance, store and showroom design and more. The retrospective, which covers three floors and 32,000 square feet, features photo blow-ups and video screens where runway film plays. Open until May, viewers can see the signature Jil Sander clothing rack, architectural drawings, and swatches in the exhibit. Read more about the retrospective on WWD.com. #wwdfashion