By  on August 4, 2017
Gap's local franchisee is closing all the U.S. retailers stores in Australia.

Shutterstock / Goran Bogicevic

The Gap is going home.

Gap Inc. will close its stores in Australia within the next six months. Its Down Under distributor, the Oroton Group, has been suffering from weak results and debt and is reportedly considering its options, including a possible sale, according to the Australian press.

