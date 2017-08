Gap Inc., which includes such brands as Gap, Old Navy, Banana Republic, Athleta and Intermix, released today its Wool-Derived Materials Policy as a key initiative in their efforts to combat global climate change and forest degradation.

Gap Inc. is instituting the new policy to ensure its suppliers do not use ancient and endangered high-carbon value forest areas to make cellulose-based textiles, which include (but are not limited to) rayon, viscose, lyocell and modal. Gap has committed to work with Canopy, the CanopyStyle brands and global rayon and viscose producers to free the supply chain of ancient and endangered forest fiber from controversial sources.