PARIS – Georges Plassat met with a standing ovation from shareholders at the end of his last annual general meeting as chairman and chief executive officer of Carrefour SA here on Thursday.

The outspoken executive, credited with turning the firm into a multichannel, multiformat retailer less dependent on the ailing hypermarket model during his five-year tenure, will hand over the reigns to retail whiz kid Alexandre Bompard on July 18, as reported.