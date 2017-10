LONDON — Glen Senk has added another directorship to his already lengthy résumé. The retail executive and investor has become a non-executive director at Boden, the British clothing and accessories brand, WWD has learned.The Boden board said the appointment is effective immediately. Senk will work with the brand, which is known for its punchy colors and prints, on expanding distribution channels in the U.S. and worldwide.Julian Granville, Boden’s executive chairman, pointed to Senk’s “extensive international experience with iconic global brands. His knowledge of the American market and his commitment to building international brands will be invaluable to us,” he said.Senk, who has also made a personal investment in Boden, called the brand “a dynamic business dedicated to its customers,” and said he would be supporting the team to take the company to an ever broader audience. Boden trades in more than 60 countries with 1,000 employees across all markets.In the year to Dec. 31, 2016, sales at the privately held business were up 9 percent to 308.3 million pounds, while pre-tax profit rose to 26.2 million pounds. The company said it saw double-digit growth in women’s wear in the second half. Boden’s cash position is 33.5 million pounds.In the first half of the current year, sales were up 8 percent, with double-digit growth in the U.K. and Europe. The company has also been building on its distribution channels, with plans to open a store on the King’s Road in London; new online marketplaces with Next Label, La Redoute and Zalando, and expansion into women’s wear with Nordstrom, where Boden was already selling its children’s wear collections.Senk began his career at Bloomingdale’s, and in 1989 became chief executive officer of London-based Habitat International Merchandise and Marketing Group. He later joined Williams-Sonoma as senior vice president, setting the strategy for Pottery Barn’s growth and expansion.He served as president of Anthropologie, growing it into a billion-dollar brand, and would later serve as ceo of Urban Outfitters and David Yurman. In 2014, Senk launched a consumer investment company, Front Row Partners, where he serves as chairman and ceo. He sits on the boards of Aritzia, Inday, Kendra Scott and Opening Ceremony.