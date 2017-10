MILAN — Italian fashion label Golden Goose Deluxe Brand continues to invest in retail.The company, which last February was acquired by investment fund Carlyle Group, has recently reinforced its presence in both Italy and the U.S., the brand’s biggest markets.In September, Golden Goose Deluxe unveiled two new boutiques, one on Calle Vallaresso in the heart of Venice, a stone’s throw from the company’s headquarters, and another on Hollywood’s Melrose Street in Los Angeles.While the Venetian boutique combines modern elements, including brass display cases and curved glass, with the location’s original antique ceiling, a Carrara marble mosaic flooring and walls decorated with Rubelli silk and vintage mirrors, the L.A. flagship shows a more urban, edgy attitude. Its facade is covered with cement panels embellished with a maxi star — the brand’s logo; a marble and glass cube at the center of the store is an accessories’ private dressing room, while a room at the back is dedicated to Golden Goose Deluxe Brand’s signature sneakers, which are displayed on the wall.“The retail development is definitely among the main goals we set with Carlyle, along with making the brand more and more global and increasing its international business,” said Giorgio Presca, who was appointed chief executive officer of the brand last March. Previously, Presca held the same role at Geox.The executive said the company will open stores in Munich and Rome next month, while additional locations are on the company’s radar.The firm operates 13 flagships, including two units in New York in SoHo and the Upper East Side, as well locations in London, Paris, Tokyo, Beijing and Shanghai, among others.“The U.S. is performing very well, and we would like to debut doors in additional key cities, including San Francisco, Miami and Las Vegas,” Presca said.In keeping with its international expansion strategy, Golden Goose Deluxe Brand also took director control of its South Korean distribution, which was previously managed by a local partner. South Korea is the third biggest market for the fashion label.[caption id="attachment_11027024" align="aligncenter" width="600"] Inside GGDB flagship on New York's Madison Avenue.[/caption]While it has grown quickly with its footwear collections, in particular with its Superstar sneakers celebrating their 10th anniversary this year, the brand was actually established as a ready-to-wear label.“I think that the creative directors [founders Alessandro Gallo and Francesca Rinaldo] managed to create a full lifestyle label offering very precise, timeless collections,” Presca said. “Our goal now is to boost also the ready-to-wear business.”According to the ceo, apparel accounts for 18 percent of the brand’s total business. Although the company never organized official press presentations and runway shows to unveil its latest collections, Presca revealed that it is actually considering fashion week schedules for the next seasons.Golden Goose Deluxe Brand, which is also increasing its business in Russia and the Middle East, is expecting to close 2017 with double-digit growth. In 2016, the company generated revenues of 100 million euros and operating profits of 32 million euros.