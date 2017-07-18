Grana's warehouse at its headquarters in Hong Kong.
Courtesy Photo
Direct-to-consumer fashion brand Grana has entered Mainland China through Alibaba’s online store on Tmall.
Grana localized its Tmall store with detailed descriptions of fabrics, and will soon add customized size guides with measurement details not found on its grana.com web site. That’s also because the size guide, which helps consumers determine what size to purchase, has been tailored specifically for the Chinese consumer.
