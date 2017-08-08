Grana, one of Asia's fastest-growing e-commerce sites with $16 million in funding, is set to boost its exposure and capitalize on its momentum in America, where sales are on an upward trajectory. Across the U.S., a series of pop-up showrooms to introduce the brand's affordably-priced luxury basics to Millennial consumers are under way.

Grana reported a 210 percent increase in U.S. sales in the second-quarter of 2017 versus the second-quarter of 2016. The brand, which last month entered Mainland China through Alibaba’s online store on Tmall, reported a whopping 800 percent increase globally in the last 12 months. The company attributed the leap in sales to "Millennials shopping online for affordable, quality basics."