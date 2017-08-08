Grana, one of Asia's fastest-growing e-commerce sites with $16 million in funding, is set to boost its exposure and capitalize on its momentum in America, where sales are on an upward trajectory. Across the U.S., a series of pop-up showrooms to introduce the brand's affordably-priced luxury basics to Millennial consumers are under way.
Grana reported a 210 percent increase in U.S. sales in the second-quarter of 2017 versus the second-quarter of 2016. The brand, which last month entered Mainland China through Alibaba’s online store on Tmall, reported a whopping 800 percent increase globally in the last 12 months. The company attributed the leap in sales to "Millennials shopping online for affordable, quality basics."
Summer means it's time to breakout the resortwear and swimsuits. See what people at wearing at destination spots such as Miami, Ibiza, Shanghai and the Amalfi Coast on WWD.com. #theyarewearing (📷: @shootingthestyle)
Join @iris.apfel as she sells jewelry from her personal archive and shop the collections of other fashion icons and dealers such as @normakamali and @morphewconcept. All this and more at the premiere of @intermezzovintage taking place August 6-8 at the Javits Center, NYC. #notyouraveragevintageshow #ubmfashion #sponsored
"I think that Aubrey's comedic timing and her presence as a person are completely unique to her," says Elizabeth Olsen on what she admires about Aubrey Plaza. The two starred together in the Sundance hit "Ingrid Goes West." #wwdeye (📷: @carmenchan)