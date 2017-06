HONG KONG — Recognized all around the world for its orange-and-green numeric logo, 7-Eleven is an unlikely but growing fashion favorite in Hong Kong. The convenience store chain offers soda, snacks and increasingly, a place to process fashion returns and order pick-ups.

The latest brand to partner with the convenience store network is direct-to-consumer label Grana. Joining Asos, Taobao and Zalora, customers can opt to process their returns free-of-charge at 7-Elevens as of June 16. The service is not available at all of the city's 7-Eleven locations, but with more than 330 authorized outlets, the move is expected "to enhance the online shopping experience for customers with anytime, anywhere drop offs to suit their fast-paced lifestyles," the brand said.