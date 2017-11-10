Bleecker Street in the West Village for Grayers founder Peter Georgiou brings back memories.The founder and former Ralph Lauren executive used to work blocks away and would frequent the now-shuttered Bleecker Bob’s not far from what will be Grayers’ first pop-up location at 304 Bleecker Street.“All of that brings back for us some great memories in terms of our sense of belonging,” Georgiou said of the pop-up’s location and a key point the company sought in its real estate search.The business, which consists of an online shop and can also be found in about 250 doors nationally, sells classic men’s wardrobe staples. Think moleskin sports coats, double cloth button-down shirts and twill pants.The Bleecker Street pop-up, which officially opens Monday, totals 1,500 square feet and includes a broader assortment than even the company’s own web site – on track to triple in sales this year – with some smaller production items unique to the store.Like many brands looking to operate their own retail doors, the pop-up is an opportunity for Grayers to show the breadth of its brand, Georgiou pointed out.“Nowhere do we have the whole collection. That allows us to bring to life and give the entire aesthetics of the brand,” Georgiou said. “From a standpoint of brand evolution, it’s critical to have a place to tell the whole story.”Bleecker with its boho vibes, Georgiou said, represents the brand’s unconventional ways.Grayers spent much of the past year testing the brand out at brick-and-mortar as part of a multibrand band of pop-ups in places such as Nantucket, Charleston and Washington D.C. before pushing into retail on its own.The store will also include complementary items from brands such as Baxter of California, Winter Session and SeaVees – all lines Georgiou described as sitting within “the same kind of ethos as ours in terms of where they fit in the market.”The company’s already got its sight set on Los Angeles and the Pacific Northwest for potential future retail outposts.“We do believe that bricks-and-mortar is here for the long term and our goal obviously is to scope the market for what is the right location for us to get our toes a little bit wet and then invest in something that’s going to be a little bit longer term,” Georgiou said. “The ability to have a fairly holistic product online and also a place that allows it to come to life is critical.”For More West Coast Coverage in WWD:Gucci Décor Arrives at MaxfieldBest Made Co. Sets up Camp on La Brea AvenueSophia Amoruso on Creating the Next-Gen Media CompanyFive Minutes With VaynerMedia’s Gary Vaynerchuk
“I’ve always thought Christian was much more than a designer…He’s a big force in empowering women,” @drewbarrymore said of @csiriano, whose book, “Christian Siriano: Dresses to Dream About” was being celebrated last night. Barrymore was joined by Christina Hendricks, @nlyonne, @cocorocha and more, celebrating the new book by Rizzoli. #wwdfashion
@gucci Décor has found a new home. @maxfieldla on Melrose Avenue will exclusively sell the luxury house’s home line through the holidays. The boutique will carry a mix of Gucci Décor in addition to clothing and accessories from the brand, interspersed with vintage pieces of furniture. A unique collection of wallpapers, folding screens, a vanity set, wooden chairs and velvet cushions will also be available for purchase. #wwdfashion
Twentieth Century Fox’s highly anticipated film @thegreatestshowman has teamed up with concept store @thisisstory on a capsule collection. The retail space, which features items curated around a constantly changing theme, transformed into a three-ring circus to bring the film’s magic theme to life. Limited-edition products from brands @edie_parker, @westelm and more are featured in the story, which runs until December 23. #wwdnews
“We have a problem: We operate within a culture that is too accepting of abuse, in all of its manifestations. This can be the ritual humiliation of models, belittling of assistants, power plays and screaming fits. We have come to see this as simply a part of the job. Although we may not all, as individuals, have actively contributed to this culture, every time we turn a blind eye, our silence perpetuates that culture. Our inaction makes us complicit,” writes @ediebcampbell in an open letter on abuse in the modeling industry. Link in bio. (📷: @lodoclick)
@chanelofficial headed to Chengdu, China, this past weekend and staged a replica of its Greek-themed 2018 cruise collection. The fashion house pulled out all the stops for its Chengdu VIPs, assembling a front row and afterparty that included brand ambassadors Zhou Xun, Marine Vacth and more. Guests gained access to the show by showing this invitation or scanning a QR code on WeChat. #wwdfashion
“The Eiffel Tower at night is a tough setting to live up to. With his high-tone, leggy lineup, Saint Laurent’s Anthony Vaccarello did so beautifully,” Bridget Foley writes in her list of most memorable moments from the spring 2018 collections. Read the rest of the list on WWD.com #wwdfashion #tbt
@nicholaskirkwood has been rethinking the traditional retail concept. The outcome: the footwear maverick is transforming his Mount Street Boutique into a creative space that will feature store takeovers and pop-ups spotlighting collaborations with a range of other creatives. Part of the series will include an in-store installation created by Kirkwood and jewelry designer @evafehren, pictured here. Find out what other partnerships will take place in the space on WWD.com. #wwdfashion
“I remember it being the most amazing feeling on the planet,” @chrissyteigen said of the first time she wore diamonds. The jewelry was loaned, but when she returned from her trip, @johnlegend gave her a diamond necklace that she still has today. Teigen, @zendaya, @theashleygraham and more shared their stories of the first time they wore diamonds at the launch of @forevermark’s Tribute Collection last night. #wwdfashion (📷: MJ Photos)
@russwest44 will finally take the wraps off his long-awaited apparel collection. While most of the details about the line is under wraps at this point, Westbrook told WWD that it would be a small capsule of affordable unisex streetwear. Called Honor the Gift, it will be unveiled at a pop-up this weekend in Oklahoma City from 2-6 pm on November 11 and 12, and will be offered for sale on an e-commerce site beginning November 21. #wwdfashion (📷: Zach Beeker)