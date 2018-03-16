DALLAS — Goop is putting a foodie twist on a pop-up shop opening here at Highland Park Village from April 12 to June 3. The boutique will serve complementary drinks and snacks at a “Goop x Cointreau Margarita Bar” and devote a third of the inventory to culinary products, explained chief merchandising officer Blair Lawson.

The Dallas pop-up at Highland Park Village, the site of a Goop pop-up in 2014, will occupy the former Billy Reid store and small courtyard, which spans 1,200 square feet.

The mix will include assortments of olive oil, vinegar, organic teas, pasta and gummy candies, cookbooks, cocktail fixings and a Summerill & Bishop tablecloth with a Texas motif that was designed by Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow.

“We are always trying to curate something special that feels particular to the local market,” Lawson noted. “Dallas is full of amazing food and cocktails. For the first time, we’re incorporating a culinary aspect and expanding on the home, kitchen and pantry category because that was a real interest in Dallas the last time we did a pop-up.”

Fashion will account for a third of the inventory, with a focus on Goop Label’s expanded offerings for spring. The beauty area will showcase nearly 500 products, including launches of Goop-brand bath products and its fourth fragrance, Orchard, which has notes of orris, sandalwood and apricot.

There will be a bigger offering of fine jewelry inspired by its success at Goop’s only permanent store, which is located at Brentwood Country Mart in Los Angeles, Lawson noted. Featured brands will include Dauphin, Hoorsenbuhs, Loquet and Sarah Hendler.

Goop operated four pop-ups last year. This year, it plans a summer shop in Sag Harbor, N.Y., and is working on holiday gift stores like the ones it ran last year in Miami, Newport Beach, Calif., and New York. In addition, Goop is aiming for a fourth-quarter debut of a permanent New York location on Bond Street, where it presented the gift shop last year, Lawson said.