NEW YORK - Hudson's Bay Co. is selling the Lord & Taylor flagship on Fifth Avenue for $850 million to WeWork Companies and is getting an equity investment of $500 million from Rhome Capital representing a 21.8 percent stake in the retailer.The figures are in U.S. dollars.The Lord & Taylor flagship will continue in the entire building through the 2018 holiday season and then be dramatically downsized to 150,000 square feet. The site will serve as the New York headquarters for WeWork.The transactions result in 1.6 billion Canadian dollars - or $1.26 billion - of debt reduction and/or incremental cash and an increase of total liquidity of about 1.1 billion Canadian dollars.The 650,000-square-foot L&T flagship is located on Fifth Avenue between 38th and 39th Streets. Two years ago, the 11-level flagship, which also has a basement, and other Lord & Taylor properties, was valued together at about $640 million. Eleven years ago, when HBC bought Lord & Taylor from Federated Department Stores, which is now Macy’s Inc., the L&T flagship alone was valued at between $300 million and $400 million.At one time, HBC was considering building a tower atop the L&T flagship but the plan was scrapped. HBC in the past has done some renovation work on the L&T flagship, refreshing the main floor, doubling the size of men's wear to two floors, redesigning the fifth floor with 30,000 square feet devoted entirely to dresses — from prom looks and vintage styles to contemporary and designer labels, and building a large shoe floor, among other changes.The sale of the L&T flagship reflects HBC’s strategy to unlock value in its retail real estate holdings, enabling the company to pay off debt and help finance acquisitions, though it does create rent obligations.Among the deals of the past few years, HBC has partnered with Simon Property Group Inc. in the HBS Global Properties Joint Venture, which owns properties in the U.S. and Germany. HBC contributed 42 owned or ground-leased properties, including the Saks Fifth Avenue Beverly Hills flagship and the Lord & Taylor stores in Westchester and Manhasset, N.Y.In Canada, HBC contributed 10 owned or ground-leased properties in partnership with RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust called the RioCan-HBC Joint Venture. The deal included four Hudson’s Bay Co. flagships in downtown Vancouver, Calgary, Ottawa and Montreal, Canada.Earlier, HBC sold its Zeller’s chain in Canada to Target Corp. for the mass retailer’s ill-fated Canadian expansion, did a sale-leaseback on its Hudson’s Bay Co. Queen Street flagship in Toronto and sold the ground portion of the 640,000-square-foot Saks Fifth Avenue flagship in Manhattan.WeWork is a seven-year-old, New York-based company which provides shared work space, with lounges, a sense of community, and services for entrepreneurs, freelancers, startups and small businesses. Some locations even have fitness facilities. WeWork has a valuation of roughly $20 billion and manages 10 million square feet of office space. WeWork members have included startups such as Consumr, HackHands, Whole Whale, Coupon Follow, Turf, Fitocracy, Reddit and New York Tech Meetup. It's had plenty of investors includingJ.P. Morgan Chase & Co, T. Rowe Price Associates, Wellington Management, and Goldman Sachs. It has locations in several countries around the world.