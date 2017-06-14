The Hermesmatic pop-up shop at 90 Gansevoort Street.
Donald Stahl
NEW YORK — In slightly more time than it takes to give your clothes a wash and a spin, customers can transform an old Hermès scarf into a new one.
Hermès takes its scarves seriously — from the first silk version in 1837, to the popular 90 x 90 cm variety that for 76 years has been engraved, woven and printed in the Lyon region of France, scarves are not an afterthought. Hermès even has its own name for scarves — carré.
