NEW YORK — In slightly more time than it takes to give your clothes a wash and a spin, customers can transform an old Hermès scarf into a new one.

Hermès takes its scarves seriously — from the first silk version in 1837, to the popular 90 x 90 cm variety that for 76 years has been engraved, woven and printed in the Lyon region of France, scarves are not an afterthought. Hermès even has its own name for scarves — carré.