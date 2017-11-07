H&M on Tuesday revealed a new partner for its garment collection initiative in the U.S. — Keep America Beautiful, calling the group "the nation’s iconic community improvement nonprofit organization."The fast-fashion retailer said it's urging customers to participate in America Recycles Day by donating unwanted textiles that are in good condition from any brand to H&M stores in the U.S. Consumers who donate items will receive double vouchers for 15 percent of their next purchase from Nov. 9 to 15, which is America Recycles Day. The national recycling drive was developed by Keep America Beautiful and is the only national recognized dedicated to promoting recycling.H&M in 2013 launched its worldwide garment recycling project, which has since collected 40,000 tons of clothing. The retailer has been focused on collecting more clothing each year with a goal of a total volume of 25,000 tons per year by 2020. So far in 2017, H&M USA has amassed 2.3 million pounds of unwanted clothing that will get a second life rather than sit in a landfill.The Swedish retail giant has been publishing global sustainability reports for more than a decade. H&M was the world’s largest user of organic cotton in 2011, which has been used in its Conscious Collection. The line is part of a goal to use only sustainable cotton by 2020. H&M is also working on leading the industry toward achieving zero discharges of chemicals by 2020.
The idea of recycling seems to be the antithesis of fast fashion. H&M said it's committed to producing "fashion and quality at the best price in a sustainable way. H&M’s ambition is to work toward a change in the way fashion is made and enjoyed. Closing the loop is a central commitment of H&M’s work towards a sustainable fashion future."
It remains to be seen how steadfast H&M's commitment to sustainability will remain as parent Hennes & Mauritz AB moves toward more local sourcing and faster speed-to-market while ramping up online operations. The reported a 20 percent decline in net profit in the recent third quarter. Profit for the three months ending Aug. 31 was 3.84 billion Swedish kronor, or $471 million, while sales rose 4.6 percent to 51.23 billion kronor.Closing the loop for textiles "is a central commitment of H&M's work toward a more sustainable future," the company said, adding that the goal of a closed loop for textiles ensuring that unwanted clothes can be "reused and recycled to create fresh textile fibers for new products. This will help save natural resources and ensure that zero garments go to landfills. It will also help H&M to achieve its long-term goal of creating by 2030 products from more sustainable or recycled sources."
@ralphlauren’s portrait is getting a home inside the @smithsonian National Portrait Gallery as part of its “Recent Acquisitions” exhibit. The show, which includes figures who have made lasting contributions to the fields of medicine, music, art, literature and social justice, are represented through various mediums. Lauren’s portrait is a choreographic print shot by photographer Mark Seliger in 2002 and is included as he enters the 50th anniversary of his company. See the exhibit on display from November 17 to December 4. #wwdfashion (📷: Mark Seliger)
Claridge’s, the iconic five-star hotel in London, has long been an arbiter of restrained British opulence and has held firm to a tradition of feeding royalty and commoners alike. The hotel’s executive chef Martyn Nail and author Meredith Erickson released a cookbook that showcases the famed kitchen’s fare like their signature scones –– which they sell more than 150,000 of in one year. Get the full recipe on WWD.com. #wwdeye
To create her iconic style, Jackie Kennedy often worked directly with designer Oleg Cassini on her wardrobe as First Lady of the United States. Tomorrow, a selection of sketches done for Jackie by artist Irwin Karabell for Cassini will be put up for auction at Dolye’s in New York. The rare archive includes original drawings, fabric swatches and handwritten design notes from Jackie. See more of the sketches on WWD.com. #wwdeye #wwdnews
@swellbottle, launched in 2010 by Sarah Krauss, has one mission: to rid the world of plastic water bottles. The ubiquitous S’well bottle was born when Krauss found a need in the market for a bottle that was both stylish and utilitarian. Now 7 years old, S’well is collaborating with @libertylondon. Six water bottle designs will feature Liberty London Fabric prints in mixtures of florals and paisleys. Here, a look at the fall 2017 collaboration, which launches on November 21. Tag a S’well fan!
For spring 2018, designers fused delicate, translucent fabrics and workwear-inspired elements together to make unexpected yet powerful collections. (📷: @alfredo_piola; Styled by @mayteallende) #wwdfashion
@leahmob, who champions the cause of women’s streetwear through her @marriedtothemobny label, has said “I do” to a collaboration with @kswiss headlined by pink camo. “I chose pink camo to represent my own little personal and professional battle in dealing with the politics and patriarchy of streetwear,” said McSweeney. The limited-edition capsule made its debut at ComplexCon in Long Beach, California today. #wwdfashion
@sarahjessicaparker is setting up shop on Fifth Avenue. Her SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker brand will open a New York pop-up shop for the holiday season, where shoppers can find shoes, little black dresses and handbags. Open from November 24 through December 3, the shop will be located at 640 Fifth Avenue. Tag a SJP fan 👯♂️ #wwdfashion
Last night, @negin_mirsalehi won influencer of the year at the #Revolveawards, an event that bands influencers together to celebrate them. “[Revolve] are the first ones [to] understand influencers,” she said during her acceptance speech. Other winners included @elizabethsulcer as stylist of the year, @forloveandlemons as brand of the year and @nicolerichie as icon of the year. #wwdfashion
A new exhibit, “Jil Sander: Present Tense,” which opens today in Frankfurt, spans all aspects of @jilsander’s design vision: from fashion and accessories, beauty and fragrance, store and showroom design and more. The retrospective, which covers three floors and 32,000 square feet, features photo blow-ups and video screens where runway film plays. Open until May, viewers can see the signature Jil Sander clothing rack, architectural drawings, and swatches in the exhibit. Read more about the retrospective on WWD.com. #wwdfashion