Holt Renfrew's fall book and campaign kicks off the Canadian luxury retailer's 180 anniversary.The book features Liya Kebede, Carolyn Murphy and Linda Evangelista, while the multimedia campaign stars Kebede and Murphy as well as Isabeli Fontana. The images were based on a story from the book called “Dressing Up.”"The shots are superfeminine and romantic set in a boudoir-styled set that plays on rich tones of our signature magenta color," said Mario Grauso, president of Holt Renfrew. "This campaign is an extension of what we showed in spring. It reflects a more romantic feel for fall." Grauso said that Holt continues to use Kebede and Murphy, and has put "Canadian icon" Linda Evangelista on the cover this season. "We also love the campaign shots with Isabeli who we think represents a feminine beauty that was a perfect fit for our boudoir campaign," Grauso said. "The hair and makeup are feminine and soft — playing again on the theme of the campaign."The book has 234 pages, a four-page cover, a timeline of Holt's 180 years, a profile of Azzedine Alaïa, an interview with Evangelista for skin-care company Erasa where she's creative director, a story on Akris collaborating with Canadian artist Rodney Graham, an interview with Agnona creative director Simon Holloway, and a profile of Haider Ackermann of Berluti, among other stories.