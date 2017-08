The Holt Renfrew flagship in Vancouver, as part of an ongoing top-to-bottom overhaul, has completed a renovation and expansion of its beauty hall, relocating and doubling the space to 16,000 square feet, adding luxury brands to the mix, and increasing services and staff.

There's been wear and tear at the 181,000-square-foot flagship, though the makeover strives to update the setting and help solidify Holt's home-court advantage in the face of increasing competition from U.S. chains crossing the border, in particular Saks Fifth Avenue and Nordstrom.