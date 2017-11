Holt Renfrew & Co. Ltd. has revised its plans to upgrade and expand its Ogilvy flagship in Montreal and now expects the project to be completed in 2020 at a cost of 1oo million Canadian dollars, or $79 million.In 2013, Holt said it would overhaul Ogilvy and that it would have it all done by 2017. Management shifts and dramatic changes in Canada's retail landscape, including the entry of Saks Fifth Avenue and Nordstrom stores, slowed progress on the project.On Tuesday, Holt Renfrew said the Ogilvy store will be re-branded Holt Renfrew Ogilvy, and divulged new details.Among the additions to the store will be the Apartment, Holt Renfrew’s exclusive private shopping environment seen at certain other top Holt locations; Holt's Café; valet parking, and concierge service.Some additional departments, launching prior to completion in 2020, include a new 23,000-square-foot beauty hall with premium color and skin-care brands; an 8,000-square-foot women’s footwear department, and a 20,000-square-foot leather-goods shop with luxury handbags and small leather goods.On the main floor will be a 2,000-square-foot Dior shop; a 700-square-foot Fendi shop; a 3,000-square-foot Hermès shop; a 2,300-square-foot Prada shop, and a 2,500-square-foot Tiffany & Co. shop. There will also be shops for Chanel and Louis Vuitton, but square footages on those areas were not provided.In total, the store will eventually occupy over 250,000 square feet, establishing it as the largest unit in Holt Renfrew’s fleet across Canada. It's currently about 210,000 square feet. The project involves expanding Ogilvy into the adjacent site of the former Hotel de la Montagne, which was demolished.Mario Grauso, president of Holt Renfrew, said in a statement. "We have designed this store to offer our customers the very best luxury products and an unparalleled shopping experience in what promises to be one of the most beautiful stores in the world.”Holt Renfrew Ogilvy has been designed by interior designer Jeffrey Hutchison & Associates, with support from Lemay, a Montreal-based architectural firm. The store is connected to the Four Seasons Hotel and private residences, with a new expansion façade designed by the Gensler design firm. Gensler will redesign the exterior of the building "respecting key elements of its history including the preservation and refurbishment of Tudor Hall," according to the statement from Holt Renfrew. "Luxurious textures of stone, glass, metal and fabric will create an opulent shopping environment," Holt said. The nearby Holt Renfrew store and the Ogilvy store will remain open throughout construction, but the Holt store is expected to close.

Holt Renfrew was acquired in 1986 by W. Galen Weston. Holt acquired Ogilvy in 2011. Ogilvy was founded in 1866 and is situated on the corner of Saint Catherine Street.