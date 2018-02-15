Hong Kong fashion brands Harrison Wong, Anveglosa and Heaven Please+ launched fall collections during New York Fashion Week to present Hong Kong’s distinctive “style and craftsmanship” to the U.S. fashion industry. The show took place at the Industria and was held in collaboration with the Hong Kong Trade Development Council and Fashion Hong Kong.

Inspiration for Harrison Wong’s fall line was centered on the work of abstract expressionist painter Mark Rothko, drawing from the artists’ aesthetic of “blurred blocks of vibrant color,” sharply contrasted with blacks and grays. For his men’s wear and women’s wear collections, Wong keyed in on orange and electric blue puffers and smooth, gradient gray knits, resulting in modern, upscale streetwear. And Wong experimented with angular fitted overcoats, oversize sweatshirts and uniquely cut vests.

Anveglosa’s collection, designed by Annette Chan, paired black and bordeaux woven leather layers with winter white, integrating aviator caps and berets as a point of focus. Leather suiting pieces, tea-length leather coats and “nontraditional” material blends empowered the sleek, edgy collection. Chan’s inspiration stemmed from the belief that “every woman should have the chance to explore her creativity.”

Heaven Please+, presented by designers Lary Cheung and Yi Chan, delivered a bold and eccentric collection inspired by the novel “Wrong Number” by Liu Yichang. Metallic colored materials, furry cow prints and flashy textures and styles were paired with “retro” American classics such as long leather gloves and “dainty” socks. Exaggerated silhouettes were topped with ruffles, tulle and an unconventional color palette, resulting in a dramatic, Pop-Art-themed collection.

Fashion Hong Kong partnered with Klook, a Hong Kong travel start-up, to familiarize lifestyle travelers with Hong Kong’s sense of style. In addition, Fashion Hong Kong embarked on a collaboration with VirtualCyte, a local digital start-up, to create a 360-degree video production on Hong Kong designers at New York Fashion Week.

And FashionWeekOnline.com launched a Hong Kong section to feature emerging Hong Kong fashion designers and HKTDC fashion events, according to the HKTDC.

Attendees included recording artist Rydel Lynch; Genevieve Gorder of TLC’s “Trading Spaces”; Phaedra Parks of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta”; Gizelle Bryant “The Real Housewives of Potomac”; Masika Kalysha of “Love and Hip Hop L.A.”; Spanish Mulian of WeTv’s “Growing Up Hip Hop”; Grammy-nominated recording artist LeA Robinson; Broadway Star Ariana DeBose; rapper Russian Roulette; Vallery Lomas of ABC’s “The Great American Baking Show”; actress Annie Q; on-air personality Dr. Christopher Metzler, and YouTube celebrity Sasha Anne.

For More Business News From WWD, See:

Fashion Search Engine Identifies Top Fall Color Trends

PrimaLoft Partners With Victor Capital Partners

DNA Technology Supports Supply Chain Traceability

Preferred Fibers and Materials Report Demonstrates Growth

Lenzing Group Launches Its ‘Tencel Luxe’ Product