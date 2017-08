While the demise of traditional retailing and shopping malls has been fodder for headlines and research reports for some time now, the reality is that of a market going through massive changes, which will result in a landscape that might be unrecognizable.

"Retail is not dead — far from it," said Antony Karabus, chief executive officer of HRC Retail Advisory. "But the overall shopping experience needs to be better. And there are companies out there now who are doing just that."