Once again, Hudson's Bay's in-house designers have created outfits for Canada's Olympic and Paralympic teams. They'll be worn at the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Leisure styles for hanging out in the Olympic Village were also created.[caption id="attachment_11019663" align="aligncenter" width="400"] Erin Latimer, Canada's para alpine skier, in Hudson's Bay Olympic wear.[/caption]The Olympic styles have colorblocking in Canada's national colors and graphic embellishments including Canada's national symbol, the maple leaf. According to Alison Coville, president of Hudson's Bay, the outfits exude Canadian pride, are modern, comfortable and "quite cool." "We worked hard with the athletes and leveraged off the fashion in the market to create the collection. Typically, Team Canada is the best dressed on the podium," she added. The Olympic styles are sold at HBC stores and online — with some fit adjustments — and along with Hudson's Bay's Red Mitten sales support the athletes. Hudson's Bay has been creating Canada's Olympic uniforms since 2006.[caption id="attachment_11019664" align="aligncenter" width="400"] Max Parrot, snowboarder, in Hudson's Bay Olympic wear.[/caption]With Hudson's Bay stores open in the Netherlands since last month, would the company consider creating Olympic outfits for Team Netherlands? "That's an interesting question," Coville replied. "The Netherlands stores are run by our European group, but it's definitely something we could think about."