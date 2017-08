Accu-Weather on Wednesday predicted that Hurricane Harvey will be the costliest natural disaster in U.S. history, with a $160 billion negative impact on the economy after the extensive damage, lost wages and sales, and more are tallied.Accu-Weather said this represents eight-tenths of 1 percent of the U.S.' gross domestic product, which is now $19 trillion.The weather reporting and forecasting service said Harvey's negative financial impact will be similar to the combined effects of Hurricanes Katrina and Sandy, which have been considered by experts to be among the worst weather events ever in the U.S.The category 4 Hurricane Harvey, which made landfall on Friday night north of Corpus Christ, has dumped as much as 59 inches of rain on Houston and surrounding environs, caused catastrophic and record-breaking flooding and claimed an estimated 30 lives so far, before moving northeast to the conjunction of Texas and Louisiana. Thousands of people remain in shelters and rescue efforts continue throughout the Houston area.Accu-Weather said that parts of Houston will be uninhabitable for weeks, or even months due to flooding, mold, disease-ridden water and other public safety issues.Dr. Joel Meyers, founder, president and chairman of Accu-Weather, warned that the storm's negative impacts "are far from over. There will be more flooding, damage, fatalities and injuries." He said that some levees are at risk of breach or failure.Aid from the fashion, retail and media industries continued Wednesday with more companies stepping forward and articulating their plans."We’ve been in constant communication with all of our retail vendors to purchase and acquire merchandise to donate to the Hurricane Harvey relief," said a spokesman for Marcus Lemonis Fashion Group. "We’ve also contributed $200,000 of our own retail inventory. We’d like to direct people to drop off donations at 16 of our stores, including Bethesda, Boston area, Dallas, Chicagoland area, Greenwich, Jacksonville, Minneapolis, New York area, Palm Beach, San Francisco, South Carolina. The deadline for bringing clothes to our stores is Thursday at noon. We'll be shipping everything to relief efforts in Houston on Thursday night"Marcus will be collecting both cash and clothing at Camping World locations around the country and matching cash donations 100 percent up to $2 million.WWD parent Penske Media Corp.'s 2 percent PMC Foundation will match employee monetary donations dollar for dollar up to $50,000. The drive will continue through the end of September and benefit several organizations, including the Houston Food Bank; Team Rubicon, which brings together the skills and experiences of military veterans, and first responders to rapidly deploy emergency services, and Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund, the locally-focused relief fund spearheaded by Houston's mayor Sylvester Turner.