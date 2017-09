The double blow of deadly hurricanes Irma and Maria devastated Puerto Rico this month, and will likely be the costliest weather events of the year, with retail impacts estimated at $4.8 billion in lost purchasing power, according to Planalytics, exceeding Irma's $2.8 billion in negative impacts to Florida 's retail economy, and the $1 billion in lost retail sales resulting from Hurricane Harvey in Houston and its surrounding environs.

More than a week after Maria on Sept. 21 ripped through Puerto Rico, leveling buildings, knocking down power lines and flooding roadways, the majority of the island remains without power. The category four storm hit the U.S. territory just two weeks after Hurricane Irma lashed the island, leaving more than half of Puerto Rico the dark.