Mitchells Family of Stores is arguably one of the most successful independent retailers in the U.S. Since Ed Mitchells was founded in 1958 in Westport, Conn., the family-owned company has added seven other stores to its fold: acquiring Richards in Greenwich, Conn., Marshs in Huntington, N.Y., Wilkes Bashford in Northern California and Marios in the Pacific Northwest. Here, Bob Mitchell, grandson of founder Ed Mitchell who serves as co-chief executive officer with his brother Russell, talks about what makes a specialty store special even in the Internet age.

WWD: How long have you been with the business and how have you seen it change in that time?