NEW DELHI, India — Snapdeal on Monday rejected a $950 million offer from India's biggest e-commerce company Flipkart after months of negotiations — a move that immediately sparked a reappraisal of the country's e-tail scene and potential cost-cutting at Snapdeal.

“Snapdeal has been exploring strategic options over the last several months. The company has now decided to pursue an independent path and is terminating all strategic discussions as a result,” the company said.