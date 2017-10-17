MILAN — “Culture, Digital, Data: Unified Commerce” is the title of the fifth edition of digital summit Decoded Fashion Milan, which will take place at the Talent Garden Milano Calabiana on Nov. 14 and 15.According to Francesco Bottigliero, chief executive officer of e-Pitti, the digital arm of Pitti Immagine, which organizes the event, the upcoming edition of Decoded Fashion Milan “will embrace a new philosophy. While in the past we discussed about multichannel and omnichannel as the new frontiers of retail, we now consider a new paradigm — the unified commerce. In particular, we will see how innovative groups are breaking the boundaries among different retail environments in order to provide customers with a unified shopping experience.”Unified commerce is a business model based on the perfect integration of retail processes to provide, at the same time, full transparency of consumers on the back-end and a seamless customer experience on the front end.In addition, in order to put the focus on a wide, multicultural scenario, Decoded Fashion Milan will see the participation of a larger number of international speakers.Among the speakers will be Ajlan Nihat Gun, vice president of Al Tayer Retail digital commerce; Levi Strauss & Co. Europe vice president brand marketing Anit Van Eynde; Russian retailer Tsum's chairman Andrea Schmeidler; Jennie Baik, ceo and cofounder of U.S. online shopping destination Orchard Mile, and Riccardo Pozzoli, cofounder and ceo of The Blonde Salad.About 550 fashion and digital experts are expected to attend Decoded Fashion Milan, which will also enable start-ups to meet investors and representatives from several fashion and retail groups through the Mentorship and Investor Hub program.In addition, during the two-day event, four new ventures will have the chance to present their projects.E-Pitti, which closed its fiscal year in September 2017 with revenues of 1.6 million euros, up 5 percent compared to 2016, continues to grow its digital service available for the exhibitors of the Florence-based Pitti Uomo, Pitti Bimbo and Pitti Filati trade shows.During the spring 2018 season, 1,355 brands made their collections accessible to buyers on the e-Pitti online platforms and these were surfed by certified retailers coming from 109 markets.“Thanks to e-Pitti, we managed to increase by 15 percent the total number of buyers who had access to the collections presented by our exhibitors during the latest sales season,” Bottigliero said.The digital company also increased the business of its Ready-to-Order app for iPad designed to collect orders, which, during the spring 2018 sales campaigns, registered transactions with a total value of 4.5 million euros.