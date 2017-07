NEW YORK — Italian innerwear brand Intimissimi, and Calzedonia, a legwear, innerwear and swimwear brand, have opened their first U.S. store, a new three-level, 5,400-square-foot flagship at 601 Fifth Avenue here.

It's the first step of parent Calzedonia Group's U.S. incursion, which will see the unveiling of 10 locations along the East Coast by September. Marcello Veronesi, country manager of Calzedonia USA, said the company is targeting Newbury Street in Boston, Lincoln Road in Miami, and locations in Washington and Philadelphia.